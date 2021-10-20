Namma Metro clocks 60 crore rides in 10-year run

Express News Service

BENGALURU: From a network of 6.7-km on October 20, 2011, to 56.09-km at present, South India’s first Metro service has traversed quite a distance from its once derided ‘Toy Train’ status. Despite project delays, cost overruns, pandemic induced stoppage of work and complete closure of operations resulting in the present steep fall in ridership, Namma Metro has over the decade, cemented its place as a crucial mode of public transport for the City.

An average of 2.12 lakh rides are taken per day presently on Namma Metro as opposed to 5.26 lakh riders during the pre-Covid times. A cross section of Metro commuters expressed relief over the smooth and traffic-free ride the Metro offers. One such commuter is Krishna Prasad, a senior citizen and a rail enthusiast. He hopped on board the first train when it was opened for commercial operations and continues to use the Metro even today. “Metro has helped the public enormously.

The cosy atmosphere, comfortable ride and punctuality are its big pluses. When you assure someone you would meet them at a particular time, you can be sure you will make it if you take the Metro, unlike in the case of buses or personal transport, “he said.

Urban transportation expert Sanjeev Dyamannavar says, “The quality of service offered by Metro has been consistent in the last decade and this deserves to be appreciated. Over a period of time, the quality of any service deteriorates, but this has not happened in the case of Metro.”

A S Shankar, Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) told TNIE, “A total of 60 crore rides have been taken by passengers on Metro since its inception. Our fare-box revenue stands at 1282.6 crore so far.” Speaking about the huge dent in patronage caused by Covid-19, he said that with 3-cars converted to 6-cars and more lines added, the ridership was expected to be between 8 lakh and 9 lakh a day. “What we are having presently is far less than our expectations, but with offices and educational institutions opening up and public confidence level going up, ridership is bound to go up,” he added.

BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez said the fare revenue ranged between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 55 lakh/day while the operational costs per day ranged between Rs 95 lakh and Rs 1 crore. “We are incurring a loss of Rs 40 to Rs 45 lakh each day presently,” he said. A major thrust is being given to the connectivity between the Metro and BMTC, KSRTC and the Railways, apart from giving last mile and first mile connectivity, he added.

BIEC stretch to be launched next

On the route ahead for Metro, the focus will be on launching the 3-km stretch between Nagasandra to Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) by September/October 2022 and then the Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield line by end of next year.