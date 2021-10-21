STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

AAP leads protest with ‘Pothole Habba’

Citizens from various parts of Bengaluru joined hands with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday to stage a protest with a difference -- Pothole Habba. 

Published: 21st October 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Citizens, along with AAP members, protest against the bad condition of roads by performing puja to huge potholes on various streets on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Citizens from various parts of Bengaluru joined hands with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday to stage a protest with a difference -- Pothole Habba.  They decorated potholes with rangoli and flowers, and offered puja to them. They also raised slogans against the government and BBMP for poor road conditions. 

AAP state convener Prithvi Reddy said the state government has spent Rs 20,000 crore in the past five years on repairing roads in Bengaluru, yet they are in a pathetic condition. Accidents and deaths have become common due to potholes, he said, and demanded that the government give an account of the money spent, and furnish a white paper on which roads the money was spent on, how much was spent on each road and for what works, who was the official who was awarded the works and contractor who carried it out, and what was the guarantee or warranty provided on each of these roads.

The protesters also demanded that the government immediately conduct a court-monitored probe regarding all these works. Poor quality of work could not have happened without the active support or blessings of the local MLA or corporator. The role of all such persons must be investigated, they said. 

Reddy said the deadline set by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will end soon, and AAP will approach court to demand justice.  Protests were held at Vijayanagar, Chamarajpet, Chikpet, Gandhinagar, Yelahanka, Bommanahalli, Malleswaram, Pulakeshinagar and Mahadevapura.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP Bengaluru Pothole
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid caseload graph rises once again in Karnataka
Representational image (File Photo | AP)
Should all our children be Covid jabbed now?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TN man held for creating wife's profile on matrimony site to force her for divorce
Stranded tourists being evacuated in Nainital district on Wednesday | PTI
Rs 200 for water bottle! Greed amid Uttarakhand rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp