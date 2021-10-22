Bangalore University’s MSc to have many exit options

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore University will run its five-year Integrated MSc. in Biological Sciences at the Department of Life Science, as per the norms of the National Education Policy (NEP).

It will, therefore, have ‘multiple exit options’ from this year. The first year exit option includes a certificate in Biological Sciences, the second year exit option includes a Diploma in Biological Sciences, the third year exit option includes Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree in Biological Sciences, and the fourth year exit option includes Bachelor of Science (B.Sc. Hons).

After the completion of five years, students will be awarded with an Integrated M.Sc. Degree in Biological Sciences. Admissions have been opened for this year. “The course will allow students to combine multi-disciplinary subjects, along with vocational courses in biological sciences. The overall emphasis is on conceptual understanding of Biological Sciences with skill enhancement papers on the latest advances in the field of science,” said the university in a note.