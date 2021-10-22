STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to organize 'Special vaccination mela' on Friday

Vaccination being given to people under a Hyderabad Metro rail pillar near RTC cross roads in Hyderabad. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

For representational purpose.. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike will organize a special vaccination mela on Friday, October 22. 

BBMP special commissioner, Health, Thrilok Chandra said "Special Vaccine (lasika) Mela" has been organized and people who have not been vaccinated will be identified and vaccinated.

A meeting to discuss the preparation was held with all health officials to check on the preparations. He said in the city 86 percent have been vaccinated with the first dose, 52 percent have been administered the second dose. To increase the further vaccination drive in the city, block-level and lane level vaccination has been taken up. In this regard, whoever has not taken the vaccine will be identified and will be vaccinated through special lasika mela throughout the city tomorrow, and it is requested that citizens take complete benefit of this arrangement. 

All eligible citizens in the city should take the benefit of this drive and slum dwellers, street vendors, various industrial workers, construction sites, market places, bus stations, railway stations and other places vaccine centers should be set up and citizens should be vaccinated. Not just this, even traders associations, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) should be involved and collaborative work should be carried out to vaccinate everyone in the city, he said. 

