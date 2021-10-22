Covid vaccine drive in Bengaluru to be intensified

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Thursday said aggressive vaccination drives will be carried out in the city in the coming days. Speaking to the media, he said that with the help of all stakeholders, aggressive vaccination drives were held due to which the number of cases in the city are less. So far, 86% of the eligible population has taken the first dose and 52% both the doses. In the coming days, more people will get their second dose as the interval period closes.