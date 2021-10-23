Bengaluru’s tech ecosystem strong: CII

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Bengaluru has a strong ecosystem for tech-enabled startups, and is ahead of other cities in the country,” said CK Ranganathan, Chairman, Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Southern Region (SR), and Chairman and Managing Director, Cavinkare Pvt Ltd, at a virtual meeting with the media on Friday.

Ranganathan said CII will work closely with the State government, and various task forces towards investment promotion, sectoral growth and ease of doing business (EoDB).

The chairman noted that CII-SR is working with farmer cooperatives, farmer producers’ organisations, agro-based and rural enterprises, including traditional crafts. “This has huge potential in Karnataka which will create large employment opportunities,” he said.

On the post-Covid scenario, Ranganathan urged the need to ramp up healthcare infrastructure, in collaboration with the private sector.