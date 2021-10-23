STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Festive pick

From kurtis to sarees, check out some traditional attire at Shop Mulmul 

Published: 23rd October 2021

Shoppers check out the collection of sarees at WeaveinIndia’s pop-up on Thursday| Vinod kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Exquisite pieces of Indian craftsmanship with an essence of modernity. That’s what you’ll see at Weaves, an ongoing artisanal pop-up in the city. As part of the exhibition, Shop Mulmul, a Delhi-based fashion label will also display their offerings at Raintree, on October 23.  

“Our objective is to redefine sustainable luxury without compromising on comfort and design. We follow an ethical design process that sufficiently epitomises the identity of Mulmul as a brand. Mulmul marries the old and new in an idyllic harmony to suit the needs of the bold and beautiful women of today. This Spring Summer ’21, Mulmul has come up with a new collection named ‘Imagine’,” says Mandira Bansal, founder of WeaveinIndia, a Chennai-based fashion label.   

Made with only the most pristine form of cotton, each piece has a unique touch to it. With a distinct colour palette, the outfits have a touch of modern-day designs. From injecting a dose of bold hues to toning it down with subtle ones, the versatile outfits have meticulous needlework and intricate details.

Ahead of Deepavali, Mulmul is displaying an extensive range of festive collections that includes kurtas, lehengas, sarees and much more. Bansal says, “This festive collection endorses fashion which is blended with elegance and comfort that exemplifies the idea of ethnic wear. From injecting a dose of bold hues to toning it down with subtle ones, the versatile outfits show meticulous needlework that is tailor made for the festival occasion.” 

WeaveinIndia is hosting ShopMulmul at Raintree, Sankey Road, on October 23, between 10 am and 6pm. 
For details, call 9840055164

