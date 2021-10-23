Slice of Bavaria in Bengaluru 

Aslam Gafoor By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As we know, Oktoberfest is a grand festival that takes place around the world as an annual ritual. Festivities include costume parades, games, music, dance, food and, of course, lots of beer. We have our version in namma Bengaluru, and here is our round-up of restaurants where you could indulge in Bavarian-style high-spirited celebrations.

Geistoberfest is ongoing at two restaurants, Geist Brewing Factory — restaurant and beer garden, off Old Madras Road, and the newly-opened Geist Brewing Taproom, Orion Mall Rajajinagar. Chef Altaf Patel has put together a compact German-inspired menu incorporating local ingredients and flavours. Obatzda features a khara bun pretzel and the Wiener Backhendl panko crust chicken winglets are soaked in green chilli buttermilk. There is a drizzle of Geist craft beer in the Spatzle German egg noodles and cherry chilli chutney in the Hahnchen Schnitzel chicken breast dish. In the dessert section, the Apple Streusel Cake comes with a side of malt ice cream. You get the drift.

The menu also serves as a useful guide for Geist beer pairing suggestions with the food, making it convenient to enjoy the delicious fare. The Geistoberfest menu is available until October 31 .

Hopshaus Microbrewery, Whitefield is celebrating Oktoberfest 2021 with loads of beer, hearty Bavarian delicacies, fun games and lively music. Chef Vikas Seth and his team have curated a menu that feature an array of foods to go along with the drinks. From Pork Currywurst, a grilled pork bratwurst, topped with curry ketchup and fries, to Sea Salt Pretzels, a hand-rolled pretzel-shaped bread poached in house IPA.

The menu also includes Pizza-Dogs, a pizza dough rolled around a seared chicken sausage and stuffed with house-made Pomodoro, mozzarella, local bocconcini and caramelised onions. In true Oktoberfest spirit, the restaurant has arranged a beer pong table all day and live music on weekends. The festivities will continue until October 31 .

It is party time at Murphy’s Brewhouse, The Paul Bangalore Domlur, with signature brews, a delicious Oktoberfest food menu and surprise gifts until October 31. The German Special Lager is perfect for welcoming the festival. While you are at it, don’t forget to taste the Assorted Sausages Salad, Honey and Sesame Glazed Crusty Pretzel, Beef Stroganoff, Smoked Pork Belly and German Chocolate Cake.

This year, The Pump House Bengaluru in JP Nagar will relive the spirit of Oktoberfest with a three-day event until October 24. The festivities will focus on house-made Marzen beer and a fantastic selection of German delicacies like Schweinshaxe slow-cooked BBQ Pork Ribs, Mushroom and Goat Cheese Strudel, Bratkartoffeln with potato and bacon, Grilled Bratwurst, Sauerkraut and Apfelkuchle apple ring fritters.

Meanwhile, the Oktoberfest menu is available at District 6 Pub Brewery & Kitchen Malleswaram until October 24. All dishes are served with German malt bread and the specials include German Style Potato Salad, German Snail Sausage with German mash and roast gravy, Old High German Bratwurst, German Style Chicken Krakauer Sausages, Pork Hot Dog and Apple Pie.

You may also walk in to Buffalo Wild Wings American sports bar in Indira Nagar for a spirited food, music and beer fest all month long.

(The author is a Bengaluru-based hospitality professional, food lover and travel enthusiast)