Take a tour to see real Bengaluru: Citizens to CM Bommai

Social media is flooded with photos, videos and messages of poor civic infrastructure plaguing the city

Published: 23rd October 2021 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Bengalureans have challenged CM Bommai to see the real picture of Bengaluru

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Agitated and fed up with the pathetic condition of city roads, garbage menace and unlit roads, Bengalureans took to social media to draw the attention of the government and administration. Now, they have invited and even challenged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to take a tour of the city with them and see the real picture of Bengaluru.

Citizens have taken to various social media platforms lambasting the government and municipal administration for the bad condition of roads. These messages were trending all Friday, where people shared photographs, videos and messages on Twitter and Koo highlighting the road conditions. 

A group of Bengalureans with the Twitter handle Bangalore Repair Project (@BangaloreRepair) tweeted: “Dr Mr B. Bommai, we challenge you to come with us on a tour of Bangalore (not CBD) and realise what the citizens are going through- from pothole-ridden roads to no street- lights, from dusty air to garbage-laden roads. Your day, your time, your vehicle. Just our Pitstops and Destinations(sic).” 

Harsh Golyan, strategy consultant, who threw the challenge to the CM said it all started with roads along the Ring Road and Kempegowda International Airport with no street lights. “Later, I found that the situation is the same in most parts of the City and commuting is bad when it’s on potholed roads. One does not know what’s next. That is not all, the black spots never stop, garbage is still a major problem and it isn’t just a one-day matter. It’s an everyday issue.”

While some citizens started to list out the roads which need immediate attention, others launched a contest by posting photographs of potholed roads asking people to identify the stretch and get rewards. 

Many also took to Koo to draw attention towards the poorly maintained roads in Indiranagar. They pointed out that a portion of Indiranagar’s 100 -feet road, which was supposed to have a white topping has still not been done even after a year. Also, the other side of the road which was tarred has been dotted with potholes. One citizen on Koo commented: “Bad road, no vote. Even gave taxes.#100feetdowm (sic),” and “Posh Indiranagar 100 ft road is nothing more than a war zone(sic).”

