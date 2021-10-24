Hybrid class, a challenge for teachers, students

Pearl Maria Dsouza By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hybrid classes, a mix of online and offline sessions, are posing huge problems for teachers and students alike. In private schools, students are facing internet bandwidth issues and the classroom board is not very visible on camera. Teachers are finding it difficult to hold the attention of the students, and administrators are witnessing a large exodus from the profession.

“There is the problem of shortage of teachers, and many who went back home during online classes, are unwilling to physically take sessions again”, said Mansoor Ali Khan, General Secretary, Managements of Independent CBSE Schools Association (MICSA).

The hybrid model does not seem to affect the completion of the syllabus, as per Ali. Students are undertaking their Sahodaya Examinations at the moment. Secretary, Karnataka State ICSE Schools’ Association, Dr Gayatri Devi, said, “Teachers have to ensure that they are in the frame for the online class, and hear those who are attending classes from their gadgets at home.

The challenge is only rising for teachers. The problem is compounded by the new pattern of examination -- the objective type - which needs a different approach,” she said. “Several schools lack the technology, and the resources for online classes,” said Shashi Kumar, General Secretary, Association of Management of Primary and Secondary Schools of Karnataka (KAMS).