NCB busts two major drug syndicates in Bengaluru, nabs six

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bengaluru zonal unit, has busted two major drug syndicates in the last three days.

The Central anti-drug agency has seized commercial quantity of MDMA pills, methamphetamine, methaqualone in Bengaluru besides 3 kg of pseudo-ephedrine from Hyderabad, which was concealed in lehengas, said NCB zonal director Amit Ghawate. Six people have been arrested in the two cases under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and one car has been seized.

Premises of drug supplier searched

According to the NCNCB officer, on Saturday, the officers “intercepted a Maruti Swift car bearing Andhra registration at Devanahalli toll and apprehended four people after recovering commercial quantity of MDMA pills, methamphetamine and methaqualone from the possession of a resident of Vishakhapatanam. They were going towards Hyderabad from Bengaluru,” said Ghawate.

The premises of the supplier was identified and a search resulted in seizure of a small quantity of high grade ganja.

“One person was apprehended from the premises. The syndicate reportedly procures a variety of contraband drugs from suppliers based in Bengaluru and sells them to youths in Hyderabad,” he added.

On October 21, the NCB seized 3 kg of pseudo-ephedrine, concealed in three lehengas.