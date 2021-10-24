STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

NCB busts two major drug syndicates in Bengaluru, nabs six

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bengaluru zonal unit, has busted two major drug syndicates in the last three days. 

Published: 24th October 2021 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bengaluru zonal unit, has busted two major drug syndicates in the last three days.

The Central anti-drug agency has seized commercial quantity of MDMA pills, methamphetamine, methaqualone in Bengaluru besides 3 kg of pseudo-ephedrine from Hyderabad, which was concealed in lehengas, said NCB zonal director Amit Ghawate.  Six people have been arrested in the two cases under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and one car has been seized. 

Premises of drug supplier searched

According to the NCNCB officer, on Saturday, the officers “intercepted a Maruti Swift car bearing Andhra registration at Devanahalli toll and apprehended four people after recovering commercial quantity of MDMA pills, methamphetamine and methaqualone from the possession of a resident of Vishakhapatanam. They were going towards Hyderabad from Bengaluru,” said Ghawate.

The premises of the supplier was identified and a search resulted in seizure of a small quantity of high grade ganja.

“One person was apprehended from the premises. The syndicate reportedly procures a variety of contraband drugs from suppliers based in Bengaluru and sells them to youths in Hyderabad,” he added.
On October 21, the NCB seized 3 kg of pseudo-ephedrine, concealed in three lehengas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCB Bengaluru
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp