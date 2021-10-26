STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Private schools may switch back to online classes completely

Managements split over starting offline classes for younger students

Published: 26th October 2021 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: “We have been told to wash our hands, and I brought my own water bottle from home,” said a student of government lower primary school in Bengaluru on Monday. The state government opened school for classes one to five across the state, more than two months after it started phased reopening of schools in August 21. With this, classes from one to 12 are back in offline mode. 

A happy group of students from a government school in Dakshina Kannada was seen cheering when asked about their response to reopening of schools.  Students were seen in close proximity to each other both inside and outside the schools, on streets and in buses. However Chandrashekhar Nugli, secretary, Karnataka State Primary School Teachers Association, denied any violation of Covid norms.

Sania M, a Class 5 student from a government school in the city, was glad to be back, though her mother pushed her. Janet, a class 9 student of a private school, said, “As I am in Class 9, my mother does not want me to have a discontinuity when I enter Class 10.”

However, private schools are split. While a segment has decided to postpone offline classes for younger students, others have opened. Shashi Kumar, general secretary of Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said that a number of schools have opened offline. He agreed that maintaining social distancing is a challenge in government and private schools, but the latter had some restrictions and infrastructure in place to ensure adherence.

A bulk of private schools are considering going back to online mode completely as parents are demanding it and hybrid classes are impractical considering the limited number of teachers, said Mansoor Ali Khan, general secretary, Management of Independent CBSE Schools Association. “In private schools, just 20 per cent of students are opting for offline classes,” he said, and added that unless schools see at least 75 percent offline attendance, they may continue with online classes.

Govt schools attendance % age on Monday

Class 1  54.78
Class 2  49.38
Class 3  47.16
Class 4  48.26
Class 5  47.90

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
private schools online class COVID 19
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp