STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl

A top railway source said that the child Jayanab who was to travel by A1 Coach suffered breathing issues and hence, an oxygen cylinder was arranged for her.

Published: 26th October 2021 12:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 12:47 AM   |  A+A-

Duronto Express

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To tend to the medical needs of a five-year-old girl who was to travel by the Duronto Express (Yeshwanthpur to Howrah), the start of the train was delayed by 27 minutes at Yeshwanthpur railway station on Sunday morning.

Delaying a train for an individual is a rare occurrence and a display of laudable humanitarianism by railway officials. A top railway source said that the child Jayanab who was to travel by A1 Coach suffered breathing issues. "An oxygen cylinder was arranged for her. The train suffered a detention because of this," he said.

Train no. 02246, which generally departs at 11 am, left only at 11.27 am, he added.

According to an eyewitness Kedarnath Reddy, who is the owner of Krishi Rail, a private transporter of perishable cargo from the station,  "A girl was brought from hospital to the station to travel by this train. She seemed to develop breathing problems. She was put on a stretcher and breathing apparatus were provided to her. Only after her breathing was restored to normalcy, she was taken on board the train and it departed."

Reddy tweeted a video of the incident lauding the railway team at SWR Bengaluru for the assistance offered to the ailing kid. Top railway officials did not respond in connection with the incident despite repeated calls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Duronto Express Yeshwanthpur railway station Bengaluru train delay Bengaluru girl oxygen
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp