Bangalore Metro Phase 3 to cover 42 km, have 31 stations

Line to integrate with suburban rail, bus depots at nine points

Published: 27th October 2021 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 03:22 PM

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The alignment of Bengaluru Metro Phase-III project has just been finalised. The 42-km line will integrate with other Metro lines, suburban rail or bus depots at nine points that will help in seamless connectivity, say top officials. The project is expected to become operational by 2027-2028. 

According to the alignment report readied by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, Phase-3 will have two Metro corridors. Corridor-I will run along the Outer Ring Road from J P Nagar to Hebbal for 31 km while Corridor-II will run from Hosahalli Toll to Kadabagere for 11 km. A senior Metro official said, “The line along the ORR will have 22 stations including three at JP Nagar while the second line will have nine stations. Somanahalli Cross will serve as an interchange station,” he added.

The first corridor ending at Hebbal will intersect with Phase-2B of Airport Line that will run from KR Puram to KIA via Hebbal, thereby connecting the ORR Road fully. Metro Phase 3 will have only one depot at Sumanahalli Cross.

The crucial aspect of Metro Phase-3 are these nine points where it will merge with its own network or facilitate multi-modal integration, said another official. Among the points where it would happen are the JP Nagar Phase V station with J P Nagar stn in Green Line of Phase-I; Kamakya Metro with the bus station; Mysuru Road with existing one on Purple Line; Sumanahalli Cross will serve as an interchange point for both the new corridors; Peenya with existing station on Green Line; Lottegahalli will connect with the proposed Suburban rail corridor; Hebbal with upcoming suburban rail station, existing Indian railway station and the BMTC depot, and Hosahalli with the existing station on Green Line.

The traffic survey is yet to be carried out and the Detailed Project Report is expected to be readied by RITES within six or seven months, another official said. 

The Corridor-1 will have stations at JP Nagar 4th Phase (JD Mall), JP Nagar 5th Phase, JP Nagar, Kadirenahalli, Kamakhya bus depot, Hosakerahalli Cross, PES Institute of Technology, Mysore Road and others.

Stations planned

Corridor One

JP Nagar IV Phase (JD Mall),
JP Nagar V Phase,
JP Nagar
Kadirenahalli
Kamakya bus Depot
Hosakerahalli Cross
PES Institute of Technology
Mysuru Road
Nagarbhavi Circle
Vinayaka Layout

Ambedkar Institute of Engineering
BDA Complex
Sumanahalli Cross
Chowdeshwari Nagar
Freedom Fighters Cross
Kranteevera Studio
Peenya
Bahubali Nagar
BEL Circle
Patelappa Layout
Hebbal
Kempapura

Corridor Two
Hosahalli
 KHB Colony
Vinayak Nagar
Sumanahalli Cross
Sunkadakatte
Herohalli
Byadarahalli
Forest Gate
Kadabagere

