Bescom's Jana Snehi Vidyuth Services to be launched soon

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure faster services to customers and connections, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) will soon start Jana Snehi Vidyuth Services.

According to Bescom officials, the objective is to simplify the procedure of availing power supply and reduce the human interface. The final nuances are getting covered before the service is launched, they said.

The service will inform customers of tariff change and provide assistance in other services like a name change, addition and reduction of power consumption, ensuring power supply to domestic and commercial consumers (Single or Multiple Connections) for load up to 18 KW -- wherever additional infrastructure and line extension is not required within 24 hours.

The officials said, once the service is launched, the registration process will be completed with minimum documentation. Transparency will be ensured and applicants will be communicated through SMS or e-mail and dedicated helpdesks will be set up in all Discoms. The officials aim to reach out and help over 10 lakh customers statewide.

Bescom Managing director Rajendra Cholan told The New Indian Express Express that they were waiting for the dates from the government to officially launch it. Trials are also being completed in the meantime.