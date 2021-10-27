STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Koramangala storm water drain to soon become tourist site

The length of the SWD is 9.2km, of which 6km has been desilted, said BBMP engineers. Separate drain and water lanes have been constructed.

Published: 27th October 2021 06:57 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Besides speeding up work on improving Koramangala storm water drain (K-100) from KR Market to Bellandur, landscaping and lighting works will also be hastened so that it can be turned into a tourism site, along with Bellandur Lake. 

Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Development Commissioner Vandita Sharma, along with BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta and noted architect Naresh Narasimhan inspected the ongoing work. Improvement of the drain has been taken up under the Chief Minister Navanagarothanna Project, at a cost of Rs 175 crore. 

The length of the SWD is 9.2km, of which 6km has been desilted, said BBMP engineers. Separate drain and water lanes have been constructed. There are two obstruction walls and underground lanes from JC Road to Shantinagar Bus Stand rajakaluve which need to be developed, they said.   

Discussions were also held on greening the area and installing lights to make it look like a park with granite installations, pathways and grills near Kumbaragundi rajakaluve, for people to relax. Gupta directed officials to ensure there is no flow of sewage.  The engineers also informed that of the three proposed bridges, two were completed and transformers were being installed for power supply.

