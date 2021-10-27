Market movers 

Anila Kurian By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Want to know the true vibe of Bengaluru? Head to any flea market where the colours, lighting and music reflect the taste of Bengalureans. After a hiatus of about two years, these markets are slowly making a comeback, with vendors thrilled to be back in the market and making sales. In fact, many of these markets are seeing several new entrants with home entrepreneurs who have honed their skills during the lockdown, testing the waters at these spaces.

Sunday Soul Sante, a flea market that was held every couple of months in the city until Covid hit, is back with its Deepavali edition on October 31 at Jayamahal Palace Hotel. With 150 stalls, the focus of the Sante is ‘nostalgia’, and will see some of the artistes who made it big in the last couple of years, performing their compositions. Co-founder Karan Rao says, “It has been a tough time for many of these vendors as they haven’t been able to sell their products during the pandemic. Getting to meet more people like before, showcasing their products and networking is a great way for them to grow their business as well.”

With people more than ready to step out and let their hair down, event planning company SteppinOut by DineOut is organising flea markets on a weekly basis. Ankit Mehrotra, co-founder and CEO of Dineout, says, “People want to step out to a bright and colourful space. It’s probably the work-from-home scenario or the frustration of staying indoors that people are stepping out and spending time and money with a vengance. They want to experience the vibe, have a good time and purchase a few items.” According to Mehrotra, they had about 30 food vendors and 50 retailers partcipating every weekend. “We’ve been hosting flea markets every Sunday, and since we restarted in June, we’ve had close to 150 events across the country,” he adds.

The Soul Company hosted a fun event last weekend in Soul Bodega at WeWork Galaxy on Residency Road. Eleven brands participated and the hospitality service company is planning to take this flea market concept to other cities as well. “We are planning to host a flea market next month in Hyderabad,” says

co-founder and CEO of The Soul Company, Somanna Muthanna.

While they are known for hosting food brands, last week also saw lifestyle brands participating. “There were food, drinks and music that made the day lively. People just want to have a good time now, they are tired of being cooped indoors,” says Muthanna.