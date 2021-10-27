MLA, Palike chief inspect road works 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: MLA M Krishnappa and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Tuesday inspected the ongoing road works in South Assembly constituency and directed officials to complete the works at the earliest.

After the inspection, they also held a meeting with officials from Bescom, BWSSB, BMRCL and other stakeholders to address the coordination issues. At the meeting, they laid stress on quick completion of road repair works, potholes filling work and other works.

Gupta directed the engineers to ensure that wherever water and sewage works are completed at the ward level, BWSSB must submit a report with proof to the BBMP.