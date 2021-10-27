STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

MLA, Palike chief inspect road works 

After the inspection, they also held a meeting with officials from Bescom, BWSSB, BMRCL and other stakeholders to address the coordination issues.

Published: 27th October 2021 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: MLA M Krishnappa and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Tuesday inspected the ongoing road works in South Assembly constituency and directed officials to complete the works at the earliest. 

After the inspection, they also held a meeting with officials from Bescom, BWSSB, BMRCL and other stakeholders to address the coordination issues. At the meeting, they laid stress on quick completion of road repair works, potholes filling work and other works. 

Gupta directed the engineers to ensure that wherever water and sewage works are completed at the ward level, BWSSB must submit a report with proof to the BBMP. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp