Raids conducted at Sparsh Hospital, Narayana Health Centre

The centre was also not registered under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act,” said an official who was part of the raid.

Published: 27th October 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 01:22 PM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Monitoring and Advisory Committee of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994 raided three health centres on Tuesday, including Narayana Health Centre at Rajagopalanagar, Sparsh Hospital at Yeshwanthpur and Viveka Scans at Dasarahalli.

Narayana Health Centre was found to be run by Ayush doctors, which is not allowed. The centre was sealed and shut. “There were complaints of illegal medical termination of pregnancies done by them. The Ayush doctors were absconding and the centre did not have gynaecologists.

The centre was also not registered under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act,” said an official who was part of the raid. “Sparsh Hospital was conducting foetal medical training for postgraduate and graduate students which is not allowed without permission,” the official said. 

‘Students not registered with state council’

“Most of the students are not registered with the Karnataka Medical Council. Foetal scans were being shown on the big screen which is not allowed as per the PCPNDT Act,” the official added.

Sparsh was also found to be uploading the forms of patients coming in for the scan later in the day, instead of filling out the Form F online, before the patient enters for the scan.

They also did not have a spacious centre. Viveka Scans was also found to be showing foetal scans on the big screen and they were instructed to creat e a more spacious environment.

