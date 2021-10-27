STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
An unquenchable  thirst  for  variety  is  the  hallmark  of  a  great artist.

BENGALURU: An unquenchable  thirst  for  variety  is  the  hallmark  of  a  great artist. Having directed several feature films and one documentary, Ray made a short film in 1964 - a twelve-minute film under the banner  of ‘Esso World Theatre’, a cultural programme telecast by the non-profit  government-funded television  programming  distributor  in  America named the PBS  (Public  Broadcasting  Service)  and  sponsored  by  the American  oil  company  Esso.  

In  a  bid  to  showcase  the  world  outside their own to their viewers, and yet to make them understand what was   being shown on screen, the producers had requested Ray to make the film in a Bengali setting but in the English language. The combination  didn’t quite appeal to Ray, who decided to solve the problem by doing   away  with  the  spoken  word  altogether  in  his  film,  seeing  this  as  an opportunity  to  pay  tribute to the golden  era  of  silent  films. The  film  he  thus  made  was  called  Two,  and  it  depended  solely on sound  and music. Although it is perhaps the least watched of Ray’s works, critics and experts  around  the  world  consider it one of the best films  ever  made by him.

Ray called Two  a ‘film fable’, one which showed two boys, both six- seven years old, duelling with each other, each showing off  his toys in  a bid to outdo the other, in the middle of a lonely and breezy summer  afternoon. The first boy comes from an affluent family. The film opens  with  a  shot  (which  was  later used in another  short  film by  Ray  titled  Pikoo) of his parents leaving him alone at his palatial home with a large  collection of toys. The boy, wearing a Mickey Mouse cap, wanders from  room to room, bursting balloons from the night before, which happened   to  be  his  birthday.  

He  plays  with  his  toys,  especially  with  a  robot  he    has been gift  ed and a toy tower that he has been building all morning.  Despite all the toys around him, he soon gets bored and is wondering what to do to pass time, when, suddenly, on hearing the sound of a flute,  he rushes to his window to find a young boy of the same age as he, living  in a shanty dwelling in the grassland behind his house, playing his flute  happily. In a bid to draw the poor boy’s attention, the rich boy brings his   own expensive electronic trumpet to the window and bellows with it.   

And soon, before you know it, the two boys begin showing off  their toys  and masks to each other-the rich kid’s expensive ones, and the poor boy’s cheap, handmade ones. Very soon, the poor boy realises that his   prized possessions are no match for the rich boy’s, and decides to give up and engage himself in flying his kite instead. The rich boy is clearly  not happy with this decision, because he is confined to the house and his  competitor is out there in the open.

In a fi t of childish envy, he shoots the  poor boy’s kite down with his toy airgun. Realising that the rich boy is way too powerful and will not let him play in peace, the poor boy sadly retires behindhis hut and resumes playing his flute. The rich boy, now  victorious but left all alone, sits and thinks about what he has done, even  as he tries to drown out the sound of the flute in the cacophony of his  toys. In the final scene of the film, his toy robot, now left unattended   and unguided, walks into the tall tower he has built with painstaking  efforts, making it crash to the ground.

(Excerpted with permission from ‘The Cinema of Satyajit Ray’ by Bhaskar Chattopadhyay, published by Westland Non fiction)

