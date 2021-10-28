37 beggars sent to rehab

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The West Division police conducted a special drive against beggary and sent 37 beggars to the Nirashritara Kendra at Kottigepalya in Kamakshipalya. Police said the drive was conducted in the Majestic area and at junctions, temples, and bus stations in the West division on Wednesday, and 37 people who were involved in beggary were rehabilitated.