STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Curbs, third Covid wave fears may cast dark clouds over firecracker makers’ Deepavali

While most sectors are bouncing back post the second wave, the situation is bleak for manufacturers, dealers and sellers of crackers.

Published: 28th October 2021 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deepavali could be a muted affair this year as well. Increased environmental awareness and directions from courts, apart from the looming fear of an anticipated third wave of the pandemic, are expected to dent sales of firecrackers.  

While most sectors are bouncing back post the second wave, the situation is bleak for manufacturers, dealers and sellers of crackers. Usually, a week or two ahead of Deepavali, sales tend to take off, but this time around, anticipating a rise in Covid cases and government guidelines, sales are yet to begin. The rain has only made matters worse. 

Owing to the gloomy situation, many dealers and sellers said they have lost their source of livelihood, and are looking at alternate sources of income. “Many of my counterparts have shut shop because of the pandemic. Unlike other businesses, this sector is not bouncing back. Only 30 per cent of the capacity is being manufactured and sold. The norm of green crackers is also not being strictly adhered to,” said Jayaram Bhandarkar, a dealer in Bengaluru. 

Also, the stretch of Hosur Road, known for the sale of crackers round the clock, has seen a dip due to low demand. “Last year, after the sales started, restrictions and guidelines were announced at a later date, which created confusion. We do not want the same to repeat, and are hence, awaiting the government’s guidelines before we commence sales,” another dealer pointed out.

Meanwhile, a manufacturer, on condition of anonymity, said that as stress is being laid on green crackers, the government is unable to check on the accurate usage of barium nitrate. So dealers have noticed loopholes and are getting stickers of the green crackers logo pasted on their wares, and disposing them as green crackers. Not all samples are going to labs in Nagpur and Chennai for testing. This is another reason why sales are dipping, as the sellers are worried about raids.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deepavali COVID 19 Third Covid wave fire crackers
India Matters
Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo| Facebook)
Fully vaccinated Maharashtra minister Dilip Patil tests positive for Covid 2nd time in 1 year
(Representational Image)
17-year-old in Kerala gives birth with help of YouTube videos, neighbour arrested
A glance into the women-run ‘Fusion Fluids’ tea manufacturing unit at Sivakasi | Express
WATCH | This TN woman is brewing healthy tea and a safe workplace for women
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the ICC World T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
India walk tightrope at ICC T20 World Cup, here's why

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp