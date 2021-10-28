STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

IISc test can now detect adulteration in milk

There have been numerous cases and reports on the issue of milk adulteration in India, with a case being reported in Thane as recently as August.

Published: 28th October 2021 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

ndian Institute of Science

Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The issue of milk adulteration is rampant in India, with the practice of adding urea and water becoming commonplace. Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have made a breakthrough discovery, combating the problem with a method to detect contaminants through evaporation.

Virkeshwar Kumar, a postdoctoral researcher, and Susmita Dash, an assistant professor at IISc, developed the method, and believe it can be revolutionary in its cost effectiveness, and the lack of equipment needed to conduct the test. The method is able to detect when milk has been contaminated with water and urea, two of the most common contaminants in the dairy product. The team had found differences in the structure of evaporated, undiluted, diluted, and urea contaminated milk that led to the breakthrough.

The two contaminants have been used as a way to dilute milk while keeping its colour and frothiness intact. The increasing amounts of urea in milk in particular have led to concerns about the welfare of citizens, especially in rural areas where testing is expensive and inaccessible. Current testing methods require the use of a lactometer, specifically for water, or bio-sensors to test for urea. However, both methods are known to have a number of limitations, in addition to being expensive.

There have been numerous cases and reports on the issue of milk adulteration in India, with a case being reported in Thane as recently as August. With this new method, testing for the contamination of milk can prevent people, particularly from rural areas, from being affected by sub par milk. “It does not require a laboratory or other specialised processes, and can be easily adapted for use even in remote areas and rural places,” said Kumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
adulteration milk IISc milk adulteration
India Matters
Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo| Facebook)
Fully vaccinated Maharashtra minister Dilip Patil tests positive for Covid 2nd time in 1 year
(Representational Image)
17-year-old in Kerala gives birth with help of YouTube videos, neighbour arrested
A glance into the women-run ‘Fusion Fluids’ tea manufacturing unit at Sivakasi | Express
WATCH | This TN woman is brewing healthy tea and a safe workplace for women
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the ICC World T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
India walk tightrope at ICC T20 World Cup, here's why

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp