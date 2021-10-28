STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In a first, postal staffers use e-bikes for delivery

In a first such initiative in the country, the Bangalore Postal Region has kickstarted a pilot project, where e-bikes are being provided to staff to aid them in making deliveries.

Published: 28th October 2021 06:48 AM

Postmen and postwomen astride their e-bikes outside the JP Nagar sub post office in Bengaluru | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a first such initiative in the country, the Bangalore Postal Region has kickstarted a pilot project, where e-bikes are being provided to staff to aid them in making deliveries. A total of 15 postmen and postwomen attached to the JP Nagar sub post office have begun going about their deliveries on blue-coloured Yulu bikes since a fortnight. 

According to Postmaster General, Bengaluru Region, LK Dash, “We launched this initiative on October 14 during our Postal Week celebrations. If the pilot proves to be successful, we will look at extending it many other post offices in the city.”

At present, the vehicles need to be taken back by Yulu every day to be recharged. “The move is being assessed to check if it is a better proposition financially, compared with using fuel-run two-wheelers to deliver items,” Dash said. Yulu has also proposed setting up charging centres at post offices in future, he added. 

Comments

