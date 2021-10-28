STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Won’t hear excuses on illegal building demolition: Karnataka HC

The court noted that the Chief Commissioner, who was present, will take concrete steps in this regard and even show the progress with respect to demolition of illegal buildings carried out.

Published: 28th October 2021 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 06:50 AM

One of the commercial buildings constructed illegally at Somashettyhalli being demolished by BDA on Monday

One of the commercial buildings constructed illegally at Somashettyhalli being demolished by BDA on Monday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking the BBMP to task for the delay in acting against illegal constructions in Bengaluru, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday said it is not satisfied with the report submitted by BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta. “The compliance affidavit should be filed on December 9, the next date of hearing, regarding the survey being carried out on the buildings which have been constructed without sanctioned plan,” the court ordered. 

The court noted that the Chief Commissioner, who was present, will take concrete steps in this regard and even show the progress with respect to demolition of illegal buildings carried out. When Gupta appeared before the court in response to the directions issued for non-compliance of its orders, a division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum posed several questions to him. “Are you aware of the orders passed by the court? It is really shocking to see such observations with regard to a senior officer. Have you filed the compliance report in this matter? What have you done? You have not done anything,” the bench remarked. 

Meanwhile, Gupta tried to explain the delay, saying he took charge from April 1, while also citing the Covid situation. “We are not here to hear excuses, since you are holding a tough post... We want you to perform and show progress in the matter. In the last two years, only survey has been done, that too partially. We are not satisfied,” it orally observed.

