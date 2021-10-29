STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Auto rams parked truck in Bengaluru, woman dies

The deceased has been identified as Mubeena, wife of Yaseen Khan (48), an auto-rickshaw driver. The family resided at Nandini Layout.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 43-year-old woman was killed on the spot, while her husband and two daughters were injured, after the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in rammed a parked cement-mixer on CV Raman Road in Sadashivanagar on Wednesday night. It is alleged that the truck driver had not placed indicators warning motorists of his stationery vehicle.

The deceased has been identified as Mubeena, wife of Yaseen Khan (48), an auto-rickshaw driver. The family resided at Nandini Layout. The three injured are recovering in Bowring Hospital. The incident occurred around 11.30 pm. Khan, who was driving the auto, was shifting to a new house in Shivajinagar.

The auto was heading towards Mekhri Circle. Meanwhile, the driver of the truck, which belongs to a civil contractor, had parked the vehicle on the road.  Khan did not notice the parned truck due to the darkness and crashed the auto into it. Mubeena was thrown out due to the impact. The truck driver has been arrested.

