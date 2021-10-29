Snakes give Arkavathy Layout residents shivers

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Unlike many parts of Arkavathy Layout, the 19th Block, comprising nearly 1,000 sites in Chalegere area, is free from litigation.

However, the complete absence of basic amenities in this layout, formed by Bangalore Development Authority in 2006, has made daily life a struggle for residents. Add to this, snakes have become a regular feature due to overflowing drains and piled-up garbage.

“The reptile menace has become so rampant during the recent rains that a few families on the ground floor spent much of the night on the terrace as they feared that snakes will enter their homes,” Vimalesh Chinnaswamy, a resident, told TNIE.

There are complaints galore. Kishore R, Joint Secretary of the 19th Block Arkavathy Layout Landowners and Allottees Association, said, “The main problem is the wrong design from the drain to the Rajakaluve. The latter is at an elevated location which forces water to flow in the reverse direction when it rains, flooding the areas fully.”

He also added that the newly-built houses here had not got regular electricity connections and people were paying bills ranging between Rs 6,000 and Rs 7,000 a month.

Amar K, a teacher, said that whenever it rains, water floods the roads up to 2 feet and people cannot step out. BDA Executive Engineer-North, G Kumar said it had already paid the BWSSB Rs 75 lakh, two years ago to lay the infrastructure of Arkavathy.