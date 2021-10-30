STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike bags award for work on lake conservation

Neela Majumdar, Senior Manager, Project Developments – India, EarthDay.org and Usha Rajagopalan, Chairperson, PNLIT handed over the award to BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Earth Day Network Star Municipal Leadership Award was conferred on Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday for rejuvenating 18 lakes in the city and initiating work on seven more.

Puttenahalli Neighbourhood Lake Improvement Trust (PNLIT) had nominated the Palike. They have been working with BBMP since 2009-10 for the revival of Puttenahalli lake. The award is marked as a part of Earth Day’s 50th anniversary, launched by Earth Day Network India, to commend municipal bodies whose policies and actions have made a significant impact on the environment.

Neela Majumdar, Senior Manager, Project Developments – India, EarthDay.org and Usha Rajagopalan, Chairperson, PNLIT handed over the award to BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Friday. 

The lakes which BBMP has worked on this year include- Chikkabasthi, Gubbalala, Yellanahalli, Thalaghattapura, Kelagina Byrasandra, Jimkenahalli, Basavanapura, Siddapura, Nagareshwara Nagenahalli, Mahadevapura-2, Sarakki, Begur, Horamavu, Bhattarahalli, Kothanuru, Nalluralli, Gunjur palya and Devarakere. 

