Viral WhatsApp message attributed to doctor after Puneeth Rajkumar's death confirmed to be fake

The viral message was attributed to Dr Devi Shetty, Chairman and Executive Director of Narayana Health

Published: 30th October 2021 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar (File Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Narayana Health hospital has put out a statement disavowing a viral WhatsApp message that made the rounds shortly after actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s sudden death.

The viral message was attributed to Dr Devi Shetty, Chairman and Executive Director of Narayana Health. 

The fake message had claimed that the doctor knew several people who had died in their 40s 'because of doing too much to be fit'.

ALSO READ: RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Ajith Kumar to Pawan Kalyan, Indian film stars pay tribute to 'Power Star'

The hospital clarified, saying that the message put out was "fake and did not originate from (Shetty’s) office". The hospital also stated that any "reference or attribution made to him is incorrect."

Previously, a similar clarification had to be made after an audio clip attributed to the doctor was circulated on social media early on in the pandemic.
 

