STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

#1 Race View Cottage to get fresh look to house CM Bommai

Nearly 20 days after assuming office, Bommai was allotted the house in the third week of August.

Published: 02nd September 2021 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Workers repair the road outside  #1 Race View Cottage in Bengaluru  on Wednesday | vinod kumar t

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is not just the Cabinet that has got a makeover after Basavaraj Bommai assumed charge as chief minister, but also #1 Race View Cottage in Bengaluru’s Race Course Road, which will be his official residence.

The British-era 4-BHK bungalow, constructed in the 1940s, is being renovated by the Public Works Department with a fresh coat of paint, a structure to house police intelligence officials and other repair and renovation works.

Nearly 20 days after assuming office, Bommai was allotted the house in the third week of August. The bungalow was occupied by Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, who was the deputy chief minister in the previous BS Yediyurappa government. With the Malleswaram MLA vacating the bungalow, PWD is making it fit for a chief minister.

Bommai is likely to move to his new address on or before Ganesha Chaturthi (September 10). Ironically, the renovation is being carried out even as Bommai on Tuesday advised officials to cut down unnecessary expenditure, especially maintenance funds. 

The narrow lane from Race Course Road that leads to the bungalow has been barricaded by the police and is out of bounds for the media. Sources from the Chief Minister’s Office said that work commenced on Monday and is likely to be completed in 10 days.Spread across 9,000 sqft, the house was earlier occupied by many senior politicians, including RV Deshpande and Mallikarjun Kharge. 

According to sources, two coats of distemper will be applied at a cost of Rs 9 lakh. “Shelters will be constructed for the police personnel. Since this is the CM’s residence, there will be 24/7 security. Basic accommodation and office for security personnel, including rest rooms, will be constructed,’’ a source said. “Bommai will be the first chief minister to stay in the bungalow, though it has housed top politicians earlier. The residence needs upgradation to be on par Cauvery or Anugraha,’’ the source added.

Yediyurappa continues to reside at ‘Cauvery’. “He can stay there for a few months. But has to vacate. Cauvery has all the facilities, including buildings for security personnel. But for Race View Cottage, PWD has to renovate it from scratch,” a BJP leader added. When reporters in Haveri asked Basavaraj Bommai about the renovation work, he evaded the question.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Race View Cottage Bengaluru Race Course Road Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp