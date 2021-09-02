1 Race View Cottage to get fresh look to house CM Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is not just the Cabinet that has got a makeover after Basavaraj Bommai assumed charge as chief minister, but also #1 Race View Cottage in Bengaluru’s Race Course Road, which will be his official residence.

The British-era 4-BHK bungalow, constructed in the 1940s, is being renovated by the Public Works Department with a fresh coat of paint, a structure to house police intelligence officials and other repair and renovation works.

Nearly 20 days after assuming office, Bommai was allotted the house in the third week of August. The bungalow was occupied by Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, who was the deputy chief minister in the previous BS Yediyurappa government. With the Malleswaram MLA vacating the bungalow, PWD is making it fit for a chief minister.

Bommai is likely to move to his new address on or before Ganesha Chaturthi (September 10). Ironically, the renovation is being carried out even as Bommai on Tuesday advised officials to cut down unnecessary expenditure, especially maintenance funds.

The narrow lane from Race Course Road that leads to the bungalow has been barricaded by the police and is out of bounds for the media. Sources from the Chief Minister’s Office said that work commenced on Monday and is likely to be completed in 10 days.Spread across 9,000 sqft, the house was earlier occupied by many senior politicians, including RV Deshpande and Mallikarjun Kharge.

According to sources, two coats of distemper will be applied at a cost of Rs 9 lakh. “Shelters will be constructed for the police personnel. Since this is the CM’s residence, there will be 24/7 security. Basic accommodation and office for security personnel, including rest rooms, will be constructed,’’ a source said. “Bommai will be the first chief minister to stay in the bungalow, though it has housed top politicians earlier. The residence needs upgradation to be on par Cauvery or Anugraha,’’ the source added.

Yediyurappa continues to reside at ‘Cauvery’. “He can stay there for a few months. But has to vacate. Cauvery has all the facilities, including buildings for security personnel. But for Race View Cottage, PWD has to renovate it from scratch,” a BJP leader added. When reporters in Haveri asked Basavaraj Bommai about the renovation work, he evaded the question.