STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Beat that Big C

Breakthroughs in the treatment of childhood leukemia have improved the cure rates and quality of life in children
 

Published: 02nd September 2021 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Intezar mehdi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Childhood leukemia or blood cancer, is a cancer of the white blood cells. It is the most common type of cancer found in children and teens. The abnormal white blood cells develop in the bone marrow, and  rapidly travel through the bloodstream and push away healthy cells. 

The incidence of childhood cancer is approximately 1 in 10,000. Leukemia is the most common type of blood cancer that affects children and teens around 0-19 years of age with peak incidence between age groups 2-5 years. As per Globocan reports 2020, over 20,000 new cases of childhood blood cancer are diagnosed every year in India, out of which nearly 15,000 cases are detected to be leukemia.

Types
Childhood leukemia includes - Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) - which comprises about 75% of all childhood leukemias; Acute Myelogenous (Myeloid) Leukemia (AML), Chronic Myelogenous (Myeloid) Leukemia (CML), Juvenile Myelomonocytic Leukemia (JMML) and mixed lineage leukemia.

Risk factors   
Although the cause is not known, however, in few cases, the following factors may play a role. 
 GeneticS: The risk factors that are part of the DNA repair usually lead to leukemia, which are often inherited from parents. Children born with Down Syndrome, Klinefelter Syndrome and Li-Fraumeni -Syndrome  are some of the genetic syndromes.

Immune System Suppression: Children who are treated with intensive therapies to suppress their immune systems are more prone to risk of certain cancers like lymphoma and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. 
 Environment: Exposure to certain radiations or nuclear power, chemical contamination of ground water and pollutants in the environment can pose the risk of getting the disease.
Diagnosis
High index of suspicion is the key to early diagnosis. Regular follow up with your paediatrician is very important.     
Blood tests (CBC- complete blood count) are done to quantify the number of blood cells and their appearance.    
Diagnosis of leukemia is usually confirmed by a bone marrow aspiration and/or biopsy usually done from the pelvic bone.
Pathologist also examine the blood and bone marrow samples to track the number of bloods forming cells, their type to classify the leukemia.

Treatment 
Advances made in pediatric hematological and oncological disorders are one of the major game changers that have improved the cure rates and quality of life in children. The main treatment for childhood leukemia is chemotherapy. Chemotherapy is nothing but medicines used for treating cancers and they are usually given orally or through the intravenous route. Children diagnosed with high-risk leukemia, may need Allogeneic stem cell transplant (BMT) from a healthy donor. Radiation therapy is  also a treatment module that is used to treat childhood cancer. 

CAR T-cell therapy is another type of treatment used for relapsed and refractory leukemia. It is a form of immunotherapy. The cells are extracted out of the blood before they are changed by inserting new genes, which functions better and destroys cancer cells.

Prevention
In general, since exact causative factors are not known in childhood leukemia, preventive strategies are difficult to implement. However, certain factors like exposure to radiations, healthy lifestyle and avoiding environmental hazards will help in reducing the risk of childhood leukemia. 
(The writer is consultant pediatric hemato- oncologist, HCG Cancer Hospital Bengaluru)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp