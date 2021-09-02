STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Govt buildings laggards in installing solar panels

The pace of installation of rooftop solar panels is slow, though the demand is rising, especially in non-government buildings.

Published: 02nd September 2021 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pace of installation of rooftop solar panels is slow, though the demand is rising, especially in non-government buildings. Power generation from this alternative source of energy since 2014, when the project to install solar panels commenced, has been 4.5 MW in government buildings and 148.205 MW in non-government structures.

“Increase in power tariff, lower prices of solar panels and subsidy schemes offered by the state and Central governments have spurred people to opt for solar panels and to become self-sufficient. But the sale of power to the grid is still less. In some apartment complexes, solar panels are mandatory and are kept as a back-up option. In government buildings, however, solar panel installation is still low,” said a Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) official.  

In all, 3,294 consumers have installed solar panels, of which only 70 are in government buildings. In 2020-21, 717 panels were installed of 16.564MW capacity, compared to 700 in 2019-20 of 21.45MW capacity. The cumulative green energy generation in Bescom limits up to March 31, 2021 was 152.705 MW, officials said.

“Despite repeated attempts, government departments are not keen to opt for this energy source. Though the State Government had earlier said that all government buildings should switch to green energy, nothing has been done. Some departments have switched over to solar panels, but the capacity is minuscule and has hardly made any impact,” an expert said.

Power experts working with the government said that the challenge is changing the wiring in some of these old government buildings. There are no such issues in structures that are being constructed or renovated, they added. “It is indeed a sad state of affairs. While the government insists on installing solar panels, it is not implementing the rule. It should have been a part of annual maintenance works,” the expert added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
solar panels
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp