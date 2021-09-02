STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Regain your strength

Here are some yoga poses that help with post Covid-19 recovery

By Dr Rajiv Rajesh
Express News Service

BENGALURU: We’ll go through a few yoga asanas that will help one  to gradually restore health and regain energy levels during the recovery phase from Covid-19. There are, however, certain guidelines that must be followed. Firstly, one must not, strain beyond what the body is capable of. It is also essential to listen to the bodily instincts when practising these asanas. Second, perform the asanas with awareness by synchronising the bodily movements with breathing.

Matsyasana
Matsyasana is a position in which the chest is elevated during the performance of asana. This posture encourages deep breathing, promotes detoxification, strengthens the immune system and boosts the body’s energy level. It also clears the nasal pathways and soothes congestion, which is beneficial for recovery from Covid-19.

Method
 Sit in Padmasana and then lie on the back with the support of elbows.
Inhale and elevate your chest. 
Bend the neck back and place the head on the mat.
Hold the big toes and bring the elbows down.
Breathe normally and stay in this posture for a minute.
While exhaling, release the above posture.

Vakrasana
This asana makes the spine supple, opens up the chest and improves oxygen supply to the lungs. It also massages the internal organs and improves digestion.

Method
Sit on a mat with the legs stretched forward. Bend the right leg and place the sole of the right foot beside the left knee. Keep the right palm flat behind the spine.
While inhaling, raise the left hand up and while exhaling, move the hand from the outer side of the right knee and hold the big toe or the ankle. Turn the head and shoulder back on the right side and maintain the position with normal breath.
To release the posture, turn your head to the front side. While inhaling, raise the left hand up and while exhaling, bring the hand down.
Repeat on the left side.

Pawanmuktasana
This technique gives the back and spine a gentle massage and helps relieve discomfort from gas and bloating.

Method
Lie down straight on the back. While inhaling, raise the legs up. Bend the legs from the knees and bring them to your chest. Interlock the fingers and hold the shin.
While exhaling, press the thighs against the abdomen, lift the head up and touch the knees with the chin. Maintain the position with normal breath.
 Bring the head down. While inhaling, raise the legs up and while exhaling, bring the legs down. 

Bhujangasana
This asana stretches the chest, improves respiratory functions and reduces fatigue and stress.

Method
Lie down on the stomach.
Place the palms beside the chest. The elbows should be close to the body and it must be facing upward.
While inhaling, raise the head, chest and navel up, bend the head back and lookup.
Maintain this position with normal breathing for some time.
While exhaling, release the posture and relax.
(The writer is chief yoga officer, Jindal Naturecure Institute)

