STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru Metro's land issue at Kengeri a boon for Challaghatta

Although never meant to be a part of the Phase 2 Metro extension plan, residents of West Bengaluru’s Challaghatta are lucky to get a seat on the Metro wagon.

Published: 03rd September 2021 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Due to land issues near the Kengeri Satellite Bus Stand, a depot for trains will be built near Challaghatta.  (Photo | S Lalitha)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Although never meant to be a part of the Phase 2 Metro extension plan, residents of West Bengaluru’s Challaghatta are lucky to get a seat on the Metro wagon. Due to land issues near the Kengeri Satellite Bus Stand, a depot for trains will be built near Challaghatta. 

A senior Metro official told , “When we readied the Detailed Project Report (DPR) in September 2011, we planned the depot near the Kengeri Satellite bus stand. However, while assessing the area much later, we found out that the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) had acquired the land to install a Sewage Treatment Plant.”

Metro officials had to get back to the drawing board and work out an alternative. “We got to know that nearly 40 acres of land was available near Challaghatta. We acquired it and readied a revised DPR by mid-2014,” the official said. 

Chief Engineer, Depots (Phase-2), BMRCL, BL Yeshwanth Chavan, said, “Tenders have been called and work is on to complete the Challaghatta station first. It will be ready by March 2022 and operations can begin there after that.” The depot is set to become multi-modal and will involve National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), BDA and other agencies. 

A good chunk of BDA’s Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout is in the vicinity of the Challaghatta Metro station, which is 1.5 km away from the present terminus of Kengeri Metro station. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kengeri Challaghatta Namma Metro bengaluru metro
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp