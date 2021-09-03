STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Drone-like lights near Jalahalli IAF station sends cops into tizzy

Drones used in Jammu by terror outfits to carry improvised explosive devices has had the Defence and police guard up and ready to protect vital and defence installations.

Published: 03rd September 2021 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

drone drones

(Express Illustrations: Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Drones used in Jammu by terror outfits to carry improvised explosive devices has had the Defence and police guard up and ready to protect vital and defence installations. This was evident from a mysterious incident that occurred about 40 days ago near the perimeter wall of Indian Air Force’s JalahalIi Air Force Station.

Strange blinking lights peering just above the perimeter wall sent the IAF security and the police into a tizzy, who suspected it to be a drone being used by the “enemy”.  “A perimeter guard of the Jalahalli Air Force Station observed some blinking lights near a compound wall in the night. They couldn’t guess what exactly it was, as it was dark. They suspected it might have been some small drone and immediately informed the local police,” a senior police officer said.

Following information from IAF officials about the suspected drone activity, the North Division police increased vigil at the station.  Jalahalli and Gangammanagudi police teams were deputed for almost 15 days in the night to observe if there was any repetition of the incident. Even the Air Force Police conducted thorough probes to establish the source of the lights. 

“Nearby apartments and colonies were checked for drones, but nothing was found. Even licensed drone operators were inquired with, but they told us they had never carried out drone activities at night,” the official added.

It is learnt that senior police and IAF officers held meetings to discuss the incident and find out reasons for the same. However, the incident could not be confirmed even after putting in effort. “It is a one-time unverified incident, but we are vigilant,” the officer said.

DCP (North) Dharmender Kumar Meena also called it a one-time unverified incident. “Air Force Station authorities and the local police are in constant touch and coordinating with each other. There is no new sighting in recent weeks, but we are and will remain vigilant,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drones Indian Air Force
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp