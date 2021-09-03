Drone-like lights near Jalahalli IAF station sends cops into tizzy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Drones used in Jammu by terror outfits to carry improvised explosive devices has had the Defence and police guard up and ready to protect vital and defence installations. This was evident from a mysterious incident that occurred about 40 days ago near the perimeter wall of Indian Air Force’s JalahalIi Air Force Station.

Strange blinking lights peering just above the perimeter wall sent the IAF security and the police into a tizzy, who suspected it to be a drone being used by the “enemy”. “A perimeter guard of the Jalahalli Air Force Station observed some blinking lights near a compound wall in the night. They couldn’t guess what exactly it was, as it was dark. They suspected it might have been some small drone and immediately informed the local police,” a senior police officer said.

Following information from IAF officials about the suspected drone activity, the North Division police increased vigil at the station. Jalahalli and Gangammanagudi police teams were deputed for almost 15 days in the night to observe if there was any repetition of the incident. Even the Air Force Police conducted thorough probes to establish the source of the lights.

“Nearby apartments and colonies were checked for drones, but nothing was found. Even licensed drone operators were inquired with, but they told us they had never carried out drone activities at night,” the official added.

It is learnt that senior police and IAF officers held meetings to discuss the incident and find out reasons for the same. However, the incident could not be confirmed even after putting in effort. “It is a one-time unverified incident, but we are vigilant,” the officer said.

DCP (North) Dharmender Kumar Meena also called it a one-time unverified incident. “Air Force Station authorities and the local police are in constant touch and coordinating with each other. There is no new sighting in recent weeks, but we are and will remain vigilant,” he said.