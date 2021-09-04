Activists demand reinstatement of sacked NIMHANS-Bengaluru staffers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Activists have come forward and submitted an open letter to the director of National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, after about 19 workers of the hospital were sacked.

The activists said that the workers, including 15 women from the Dalit community, were removed from their job for raising concerns about working in the night shift. The letter read, "Such a forcible measure, coercing women into working at night, comes at a time when the state government had imposed a curfew prohibiting movement after 9 pm. Without any public transportation or any manner of assistance from Nimhans, they were expected to travel. NIMHANS' approach is only indicative of the callous, discriminatory, and misogynistic behaviour of the authorities towards female workers."

The letter further said that these women, who are at the core of the hospital’s functioning and have been associated with NIMHANS for over 20 years, were deprived of their rights and termed just "contract workers".

It further added, "This is in complete violation of their rights, forcing women to either comply with conditions that jeopardize their safety and security, or be removed for trying to demand their rights." The letter said. The activists said that they will stand with the workers and urged NIMHANS to reinstate them.

Nimhans to hold month-long campaign on suicide prevention

BENGALURU: The National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) is launching a month-long campaign on World Suicide Prevention Day, which falls on September 10. The theme for this year is 'Creating Hope Through Action', especially with suicide becoming a growing concern in India. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), one person commits suicide every four minutes in the country.

"With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we may foresee a mental health pandemic due to job loss, family disturbances, poor and ill-coordinated education system, migration, rise in violence and self-harm, and these can predispose a person to suicide," stated a NIMHANS official release.

The Department of Mental Health Education, NIMHANS has solicited the help of the media, saying it plays a crucial role in disseminating information and increasing awareness. You can call 080-26885948/9480829670 or 080-46110007 for help.

