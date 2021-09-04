STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru's KSR railway station to have own food court, retail space

Published: 04th September 2021 06:31 AM

KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru bears a deserted look amid the nationwide lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid the lockdown, the KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru saw itself going through massive cleansing by the housekeeping staff. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A massive upgradation in passenger facilities is in the offing at the KSR railway station. Tenders have been called for a rail arcade, which will be built like a mini city centre with food, beverage, entertainment, leisure and retail facilities.

The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC), a railway subsidiary which has been entrusted with the redevelopment of major railway stations across the country, has invited the bids. An official release said that the tender relates to setting up, operation and management of the arcade at KSR Bengaluru station for a nine-month period. 

"The objective of this initiative is to provide best-in-class amenities to passengers and boost their travel experience," it said. Demand-oriented design, excellent quality, safety and security, innovative offerings, attractive revenue generation model and sustainability will be the hallmarks of this initiative.

IRSDC CEO & MD SK Lohia said in a statement, "As an integrated facility, the rail arcade will fuel commercial activities and will be a formidable step in transforming railway stations into a railopolis - an integrated mini smart city to work, play and ride."

Food & Beverage (F&B), Gifts, Books & Magazines, Handloom & Artefacts, consumer goods kiosks, including FMCG and pharmaceutical, and passenger convenience stores will be among the outlets.

