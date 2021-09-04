STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Residents around Bengaluru's Christian Nursing College to be tested for COVID-19

The samples have been sent for genome sequencing.  He said all colleges have been instructed to be vigilant about students returning from other states.

Published: 04th September 2021 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

covid testing

For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday said that 700-800 residents around Christian Nursing College in Horamavu will be tested for COVID-19, as the college is located near a residential area. 

He told the media after visiting the area in Mahadevapura -- declared a containment zone after 34 nursing students tested COVID-positive -- that the cluster was formed after a nursing college in KGF reported many cases. The infected students are from Kerala and West Bengal.

The samples have been sent for genome sequencing.  He said all colleges have been instructed to be vigilant about students returning from other states. The college has been sealed for 7-8 days and testing will be conducted again. All schools and colleges must follow government guidelines. There are around 800 nursing colleges in the state, he added. 

"Kerala is still witnessing a high number of cases. Therefore, we have issued separate guidelines for border districts. Students coming from Kerala must possess negative RT-PCR test report and be vaccinated. Managements of schools and colleges must strictly verify this," he asserted. 

"Ganesha Chaturthi is a very sensitive and emotional issue. But we must not forget that COVID went out of control in Kerala due to Onam and Muharram. We are trying to avoid such a situation in Karnataka, and the government will take an appropriate decision. Since schools have reopened, we have been very cautious about children's safety. We have taken measures for strict surveillance at bus and rail stations," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Dr K Sudhakar Christian Nursing College Bengaluru college COVID
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp