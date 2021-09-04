Residents around Bengaluru's Christian Nursing College to be tested for COVID-19

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday said that 700-800 residents around Christian Nursing College in Horamavu will be tested for COVID-19, as the college is located near a residential area.

He told the media after visiting the area in Mahadevapura -- declared a containment zone after 34 nursing students tested COVID-positive -- that the cluster was formed after a nursing college in KGF reported many cases. The infected students are from Kerala and West Bengal.

The samples have been sent for genome sequencing. He said all colleges have been instructed to be vigilant about students returning from other states. The college has been sealed for 7-8 days and testing will be conducted again. All schools and colleges must follow government guidelines. There are around 800 nursing colleges in the state, he added.

"Kerala is still witnessing a high number of cases. Therefore, we have issued separate guidelines for border districts. Students coming from Kerala must possess negative RT-PCR test report and be vaccinated. Managements of schools and colleges must strictly verify this," he asserted.

"Ganesha Chaturthi is a very sensitive and emotional issue. But we must not forget that COVID went out of control in Kerala due to Onam and Muharram. We are trying to avoid such a situation in Karnataka, and the government will take an appropriate decision. Since schools have reopened, we have been very cautious about children's safety. We have taken measures for strict surveillance at bus and rail stations," he said.