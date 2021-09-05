STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru civic body chief Gaurav Gupta directs zonal commissioners to fill potholes

The directives issued stated that BBMP has given out contracts and sourcing materials is not a challenge. Thus arterial, sub-arterial and high-density corridors should be immediately addressed.

Published: 05th September 2021 02:58 AM

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : After being bombarded with complaints from citizens, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has put the onus on the zonal commissioners and the chief engineers to fill potholes in the city. 

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta issued a set of directives on Saturday and said that officials or engineers cannot say that the road does not fall under their jurisdiction.

"When a complaint is lodged, the road has to be fixed. The work of filling up potholes should be done on war-footing and the task forces set up for road infrastructure must ensure that the work is completed immediately," he said.  

The directives issued stated that BBMP has given out contracts and sourcing materials is not a challenge. Thus arterial, sub-arterial and high-density corridors should be immediately addressed.  The BBMP chief further pointed out that the road infrastructure department has been taking up development work through arterial and sub-arterial roads, but due to the lack of coordination among various departments, potholes are not getting fixed. 

Gupta directed the officials to create a task force to fill all the potholes and make a list of all the roads that need to be fixed and the time it will take. He said that ward engineers must collect information on all the roads. The data of asphalt mix supplied daily from the hot mix plant to different zones must be submitted to chief engineers of each zone. 

