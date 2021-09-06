On your marks: This Bengaluru based 30-year-old is all set for 'Ironman 70.3'

Sanath Prasad By

BENGALURU: Wake up, lace up, show up. That’s 30-year-old Aditya Mendonca’s mantra as he prepares to compete at the Ironman 70.3 in Turkey, next month. What makes this marketing professional slightly different from other participating athletes is his health condition, Type 2 diabetes, despite which the Bengalurean is pushing himself to reach the finish line.

Calling himself a ‘Type 2 Diabetic Triathlete’, Mendonca will be taking part in the race which includes a 1.9-km swim, 90-km bike ride and a 21-km run. “I start my day at 4:30 am and train till 8:30 am. I get down to work after training and wind up by 4pm, after which I train for another two hours,” says Mendonca, who is training with coach Vinay Basavaraj, a triathlete coach.

Diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 19, Mendonca remains undeterred about his health challenge. If medicines are one way to cure the condition, sports is another. Choosing the latter is Mendonca, who is very open about his condition. “It’s alright if you are diagnosed with diabetes. I started off with my triathlon journey only in 2017 and within three months of training, I got the opportunity to participate in an open-water swimming race at Thonnur near Mandya where I managed to finish 10th,” says Mendonca, who started a bicycle movement in 2013 called South Fire Cycle Nights to encourage more people to take up the sport.

“As a Type 2 Diabetic Triathlete, I know the challenges involved in training. But sports can change the way we live our daily lives. I have understood my body and figured out how to get the most out of my training with stable blood sugar levels,” says Mendonca, who has previously participated in the Goa triathlon, Herculean Triathlon in Odisha, and the BMF Triathlon in Bengaluru.

While his sugar levels are under check thanks to the rigorous exercise schedule, Mendonca continues to be on medication. “However, I don’t take any medicines during the course of my training. As I push my body with endurance sports, swimming, cycling, and running, it is fascinating to see my blood sugar levels drop during a race. I refuel with a sports drink or a healthy snack. But I believe that training for a triathlon has helped me bring diabetes under control to a great extent,” adds Mendonca.

What is Ironman 70.3?

Ironman 70.3, otherwise known as Half Ironman, is a long-distance triathlon race organised by the World Triathlon Corporation. The 70.3 refers to the total distance in miles covered in the race, consisting of

a 1.9-km swim, a 90-km bike ride, and a 20-km run.