STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Classes 6-8 reopen in Karnataka with 50% attendance

Classes 6-8 warily reopened on Monday in the offline mode with an encouraging attendance of a little over 50 per cent across the State.

Published: 07th September 2021 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

A government school class in progress

A government school class in progress

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Classes 6-8 warily reopened on Monday in the offline mode with an encouraging attendance of a little over 50 per cent across the State. As per the state government’s plans, classes are to be held on alternate days with just 50 per cent attending one day and others the next day, over five days a week. Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said a decision on reopening classes 1-5 will be taken after observing classes of 6-12, but did not give any deadline. 

The education department reopened offline classes for Classes 9-12 from August 23, which saw a poorer attendance on the first day as compared to that of classes 6-8, but subsequently improved although the confidence among students and parents is yet to return to the pre-pandemic level. On Monday, while some government schools saw less than 50 per cent attendance, some private schools are consolidating statistics for reopening, while a few others decided to open offline classes just twice a week.

Government school teachers told TNIE that a month of remedial classes in person would be necessary to help students bridge the learning gap from the previous year, which was mostly online and not as effective. Girls from a private school said they were thrilled to return to school after a year-and-a-half, mainly because online classes “were boring”, they said. 

Manjunath M, principal, Narayana E-Techno School, Adugodi said that hybrid classes for classes 9 and 10 started on Monday where offline classes are held along with live online classes. A survey is being done among parents to elicit their views on reopening Classes 1-5. The attendance for Classes 9-12, which reopened on August 23, was 60 per cent. 

WHAT THE NUMBERS SAY
The Department of Public Instruction, reveals that 29.15 per cent of the total 10,46,873 students in class 6, 28.05 per cent of 10,49,662 students in class 7 and 23.22 per cent of 10,147,81 students in class 8 attended school on day one of reopening. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka school reopening
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp