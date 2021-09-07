Door-to-door survey gives clear picture of health status: R Ashoka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Monday said during the door-to-door survey under ‘Doctors at your Doorstep’ initiative, 2,48,280 homes were surveyed and 7,11,648 people were checked.



The survey exercise is for 60 days, but in 21 days of the survey, it was found that 4,39,777 people have taken the first vaccine dose, and 1,67,081 have taken two doses. It was also found that 22,362 people were infected with Covid-19, 57,528 people had comorbidities, 50.8 per cent had diabetes, 35.82 per cent had blood pressure, 2.48 per cent had heart-related diseases, and 2.99 per cent had thyroid disorder.

The survey has achieved 90 per cent of the target and will be completed within the given time-frame, he said. Ashoka said the exercise is not just to know vaccination status but the health status of people, and keep a database ready in case of any medical emergency.

This information will help in management of cases in the third wave. The Chief Minister has formed a committee for the management and preparedness of the third wave, and Rs 120 crore has been approved and kept aside by the cabinet for medical needs. He advised citizens to be cautious and avoid crowding.

