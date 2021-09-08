STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parties start work for Bengaluru polls

Elections to the BBMP Council may not be on the calendar yet, but political parties have begun their spadework, and are getting their strategies ready. 

voting

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Elections to the BBMP Council may not be on the calendar yet, but political parties have begun their spadework, and are getting their strategies ready. While the BJP is banking on Brand Modi, the Congress leadership has directed party workers and aspirants to stay close to the ground, and be in touch with the hoi polloi. 

“Modi is the brand name for elections, including corporation elections. So far, nothing has been decided on how to contest the polls, but it will done under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R Ashoka. They will be the face of elections in the city,” said a BJP corporator. He added that the party had nothing to worry about, as everything would be under control. 

The Congress, meanwhile, is working under the guidance of Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar. They have directed former corporators and MLAs to mingle with the masses and implement their Abhaya Hasta scheme, under which all economically weak sections affected by the pandemic are given ration, medicines and financial assistance. 

“We have been told to work on the ground and become a recognised face among citizens. Those who have not performed will be replaced with new faces in the upcoming elections. Though the matter is still in court, work has started to strengthen the party from the grassroots level,” said a Congress leader.

Former Janata Dal corporators are adopting the wait-and-watch policy, while new parties like the Aam Aadmi Party and Bengaluru Nava Nirmana are taking up citizens’ issues and staging protests to gain popularity. 

“We have 12 constituencies in Bengaluru and are working on them, so that we don’t lose these seats. Nothing has yet been decided on a coalition with the JDS or any other party. But for a majority, it is the final step. Since the BBMP administration has suggested that elections are scheduled for December, time is only ticking,” a former Congress corporator said.

