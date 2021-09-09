STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BBMP opens mega Covid vaccine centres

BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the aim of the mega vaccination camp is to ensure that every one takes the vaccine.

A medical staffer inoculates a beneficiary with a dose of Covid-19 vaccine

A medical staffer inoculates a beneficiary with a dose of Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BBMP on Wednesday opened a mega vaccination centre at Dr B R Ambedkar Bhavan in Yelahanka, in addition to two other camps -- Epidemic Diseases Hospital behind Swami Vivekananda Metro Station in East Zone, and Youngsters Kabaddi Club Ground in Malleswaram in West Zone.

BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the aim of the mega vaccination camp is to ensure that every one takes the vaccine. So far, around 80% of those above 18 years of age have taken the first vaccine dose, and around 33% have taken both doses. 

Special camps will be organised for slum-dwellers and low income groups. Talks are on with apartment complexes and resident welfare associations to reach out to as many people as possible. These centres are walk-in and drive-in camps, and open at 6am and function till 8pm. 

