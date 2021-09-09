Doctors warn of rise in viral infections

Bosky Khanna By

BENGALURU: As the fear of Covid-19 and Nipah virus continues, doctors are also seeing a rise in viral infections and are warning patients to be cautious. Physicians and pediatricians state that they are receiving more cases and this is because of the ongoing construction activities, including civil and road works in the city, dust during morning and evening hours because of the potholed roads, monsoon rains and vehicular emission.

Doctors and experts also warn that this could be the gradual start of the third wave. They are advising patients not just to wear masks, but to avoid going to public places, and opt to stay at home, unless essential.

While doctors consulting patients from their clinics are prescribing home quarantine and selfclose monitoring, those consulting patients from hospitals are prescribing them Covid-19 tests, adhering to government rules.

Experts from the technical advisory committee, working with the government, also point that cases of viral infections are rising. “Last two years, during this time, viral cases were less as there were lockdowns and strict restrictions in place.

This year, everything has opened up. Panic has hit more and they think that any cold- cough is Covid, but people have forgotten that it is monsoon period and Bengaluru is asthma capital. Viral infections are common, but now, as everyone is mentally and psychologically weak, they have become more vulnerable to fall ill,” expert said.

“Over the last one week, we are seeing a rise in cases of children suffering from cold and fever. The symptoms look like of Covid-19, but it is a viral infection. So patients are being advised to stay indoors. We are also checking if adults are doubly vaccinated,” he added.