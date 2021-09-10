IIM-Bangalore shines in global rankings

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two Masters in Business Administration (MBA) programmes offered by Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIM-B) have ranked in the Global Top 50 by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Global MBA Rankings and QS MiM (Masters in Managment) Rankings, respectively.

The institute’s one-year MBA has moved up four places in QS Global MBA Rankings, while its two-year MBA moved from 35th position to 33rd position in QS MiM Rankings. The one-year Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP), offered to working professionals by IIM Bangalore, is in the top 50 in the latest QS Global MBA rankings. The programme has moved up four places from last year to secure the 50th rank with an overall score of 66.

The EPGP scored noticeably well on the return on investment (RoI) parameter (94.3) of the rankings. This indicates the career success of the alumni of the programme. IIM-B performed among the top 17 per cent globally out of 256 programmes ranked by QS this year.

The two-year Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), offered by IIMB, also features in the top 50 in the latest QS MiM rankings. The programme moved up two places from last year to secure 33rd rank with an overall score of 67.4 this year. A total of 155 programmes were evaluated and IIM-B has performed among the top 21 per cent, globally.

Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, IIM-B, said, “The priority of IIM-Bangalore is to offer the best management education to its students. We offer academic programmes that are competitive, challenging and cutting-edge. We have a deep commitment to excellence and our position in reputed rankings, both national and global, reflects this commitment.”

How QS rankings are listed

The QS rankings evaluate business schools’ performance relative to their key missions whilst accounting for what matters most for prospective students. The core metrics of the QS Global ranking include employability, return on investment, entrepreneurship and alumni outcomes, thought leadership, and class and faculty diversity. Under QS MiM Rankings, the core metrics of the ranking include alumni outcomes, class and faculty diversity, employability, thought leadership and value for money (51.7). In addition to the above metrics, the QS Global MBA ranking has also considered the reputation of business schools from the perspective of nearly 54,000 global employers and more than 43,000 global academics.