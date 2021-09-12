Consumer panel asks insurer to pay policyholder

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The consumer commission has ordered the Oriental Insurance Company Ltd to compensate a mediclaim policyholder for unfair trade practice and also deficiency of service in not paying the entire amount of the claim to the complainant at the time of her undergoing cataract surgeries.

The Bengaluru Rural and Urban First Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed the insurance company to pay Rs 25,000 to B Shashirekha (62), a resident of Jayanagar in Bengaluru, as damages for causing mental harassment, agony and hardship and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses for making the complainant approach the commission unnecessarily.

This is in addition to Rs 36,900 with interest at 12 percent per annum from April 7, 2020 in respect of the left eye surgery and Rs 56,772 with interest at 12 percent per annum from March 19, 2019 in respect the right eye surgery till the payment of the entire amount. The commission passed the ex-parte order as the insurance company was absent.