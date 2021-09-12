STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 93,000 Ganesha idols immersed in Bengaluru

Most idols were immersed in south zone- totalling to 33,006, followed by west zone 27,510 and east zone with 20,936.

Published: 12th September 2021 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 02:52 PM

A man immerses a Ganesha idol into a lake near Ramohalli, on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Saturday | Vinod kumar t

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: According to data shared by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), on September 10, the first day of Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations, 93,524 idols were immersed in mobile immersion tanks, kalyanis and ponds organised by the city corporation.

Most idols were immersed in south zone- totalling to 33,006, followed by west zone 27,510 and east zone with 20,936. Lowest idols immersion was recorded in Dasarahalli zone (711), where 468 were immersed in 16 mobile tankers.

The data also revealed that 19,123 idols were immersed in Ulsoor Lake kalyani and 15,650 in Sankey Tank kalyani. Also in west zone, 11,860 idols were immersed in 49 mobile tanks.

