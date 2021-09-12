STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman, paramour held for her son’s murder

Police crack case after six months, 10-yr-old’s mom spills beans during grilling

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Six months after the body of a 10-year-old boy from Bengaluru was found in Tamil Nadu, the Mico Layout police have arrested his mother and two others for his murder. The boy had reportedly questioned his mother’s relationship with one of the other accused.

The incident took place in February. The prime accused, Suneel (31), works on a borewell-drilling truck and is a history-sheeter. He allegedly tortured the boy before killing him, and then dumped the body near some bushes on the outskirts of Krishnagiri.

Apart from Suneel, his lover Sindu (24), and the victim’s mother Nadia, who is a vegetable vendor, have been apprehended. Suneel reportedly also had an affair with Nadia. A police officer informed that Nadia had left her husband two years ago and had a relationship with Suneel. He often visited her house and tried to befriend the boy. But the 10-year-old started questioning his visits.

Furious, Suneel had warned him and was forcing him out whenever he came home. As the boy continued to question, Suneel decided to teach him a lesson and physically tortured him, before taking him away in a car. Then he killed the boy and dumped his body. 

Suneel called Nadia to tell her that he had killed her son. Sindu also helped him book a private car when the plot was hatched. After a few months, Nadia’s mother started asking about the boy’s whereabous, but she was avoiding her. As the questioning increased, Nadia decided to file a missing case. The police, however, grew suspicious of her behaviour and took her into custody, where she spilled the beans.

