Bawas and Bengaluru   

Zarine Kharas, a former restaurateur, tells CE why more writers should throw light on various aspects of the Parsi community

Published: 13th September 2021 12:56 AM

Zarine Kharas

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : I found a copy of Coomi Kapoor’s The Tatas, Freddie Mercury & Other Bawas: An Intimate History of the Parsis at my parents’ home in Mumbai and picked it up. It was great to finally read a balanced review of everything to do with the Parsi community, including the battle between Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry. The book gives a fresh perspective on these matters.

There’s a fair section about the Tatas and the battle that divided the community. There’s also a lot about Zubin Mehta and Sam Manekshaw that I enjoyed reading. As someone who is a part of the community, we hear a lot of stories that go around... and most times we know just the tip of the ice-berg. What I really liked about the book was how Coomi narrated the episode of happenings. Even when she lauds a particular person, it has a balanced view. It allows the reader to make up his/her mind about how they want to view the story, understand family interactions and so on.  

I was closely involved in the renovation of the 84-year-old structure of Kothari Hall on Queen’s Road. From being in a debilitated state, it was given a complete make-over three years ago. The board of trustees may be close-minded, but they are very large-hearted. I’ve lived in Bengaluru for 25 years and ran a restaurant Daddy’s Deli/Red Fork in Indiranagar until 2018. I can say with confidence that the number of Parsis in the city is few in number, unlike in Mumbai. Here, if you go to any store and run into a Parsi, there’s a good chance that you already know them through family connections or a meeting at the Lady Jehangir Kothari Memorial Hall or the Fire Temple on Queen’s Road. I also find that many of them who have grown up here are more orthodox than those in Mumbai or Pune.

There’s definitely a huge gap between the older and younger generation of Parsis. The former prefers to stick to traditional ways, while the latter is looking to break free. Perhaps, that will change as time goes by. In Pune, there’s a separate prayer hall where non-Parsis can sit. There’s no such option in Bengaluru.

Coomi compares the Parsis to the Tam Brahms...who she feels are clannish. I think it’s quite true. We need more writers who will throw light on various aspects of our community. It has contributed tremendously to the country’s growth and I know the value Parsis hold to the outside world.

Having lived in Australia for a couple of years,  I’ve also formed a small community of Parsi families there. My closest friends are seven women and we call ourselves the ‘Sexy Seven’. We meet up for occasions, birthdays or just to hang out.

I’m attached to my roots and it’s a good feeling to be with your own. We Parsis across the globe are full of fun, love our food and drinks, and enjoy some good laughter and chatter. We grew up like that and we remain that way.

(As told to Anila Kurian)

